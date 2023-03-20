Early offense gives LCU series win over OLLU

Lamartiniere drove in four runs in LCU's 11-5 win over OLLU.
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Louisiana Christian’s offense scored early and often as they took the series from Our Lady of the Lake to remain in first place in the Red River Athletic Conference.

The Wildcats scored first for the first time in the series with four runs in the first inning highlighted by a Braxton Cooksey RBI single and a two-RBI triple from Nick Moreau.

Adrian Aguilar lasered his first home run of the season to lead up the bottom of the fourth inning to expand the Wildcats’ lead to five. LCU would blow the game open later in the inning with a bases-clearing double off the bat of Peyton Lamartiniere.

With the series win, the Wildcats are tied with LSUS for first place in the RRAC with a 12-3 conference record. The Wildcats and Pilots will square off in a series in two weeks up in Shreveport.

LCU travels to Austin, Texas to face Huston-Tillotson in a three-game series beginning on March 24.

