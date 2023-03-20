Exciting changes happening at Kees Park in Pineville

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Exciting things are happening to a major spot in the City of Pineville.

For decades, Kees Park has been a recreational asset for many, and now it is undergoing a major facelift. If you have been wondering why the park is closed, it is all part of a $300,000 renovation the City of Pineville received from the Rapides Foundation in the form of a grant.

The work being done includes removing the old equipment, excavating and replacing the old surface and, of course, replacing that playground with a more modern version, that will also cater to children with special needs. Pineville Mayor Rich Dupree said this is only the beginning.

“To us, this is just phase one of an overall remake of Kees Park,” said Dupree. “It includes new benches, including new apparatus to be used and it will compliment what we have with the splash pad that is there. Just making it a central safe area that families can go and enjoy.”

As a Pineville native, Dupree knows what this park means to the city and said some residents were on the fence about seeing the park temporarily close, but now that the end is near, the response has been overwhelmingly positive.

“There is a lot of excitement because it has been closed, and now they can see the light at the end of the tunnel and are excited about it,” said Dupree.

We do not know exactly when the park will reopen, but Dupree expects it to be shortly after Easter and just in time for the warmer weather.

