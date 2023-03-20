Hansel Enmanuel, NSU’s one-armed basketball player, enters name in transfer portal

Enmanuel (24) earned starting position during final five games of the year
Enmanuel (24) earned starting position during final five games of the year
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - Less than two weeks after Northwestern State played in their first Southland Conference Tournament Championship game in a decade, the roster is seeing significant changes.

NSU’s freshman guard Hansel Enmanuel, a one-armed social media sensation, became the second Demons’ player to enter his name into the transfer portal following the season as first reported by On3.

RELATED: Demarcus Sharp, the Southland Conference Player of the Year, enters transfer portal

Enmanuel averaged 1.7 points and 1.2 rebounds in just over eight minutes per game for the Demons. The six-foot-six freshman earned more playing time throughout the season and started the year’s final five games, including in the Southland Conference Tournament.

On March 12, Northwestern State Head Coach Corey Gipson resigned from the school and accepted the head coaching position at Austin Peay State University,

