Jalen Hampton becomes third NSU player to enter transfer portal

NSU 12 Jalen Hampton
NSU 12 Jalen Hampton(Chris Reich/NSU Photographic Services)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - Northwestern State’s freshman guard Jalen Hampton becomes the third men’s basketball player from Northwestern State to enter the transfer portal since the conclusion of the season.

Hampton joins the Southland Conference Player of the Year, Demarcus Sharp, and freshman social media sensation Hansel Enmanuel in the portal.

In his freshman campaign, the six-foot-six guard from St. Louis averaged 10.2 points and 7.4 rebounds per game. Hampton’s move to the portal comes just eight days after his coach at Northwestern State, Corey Gipson, resigned to take the head coaching vacancy at Austin Peay State University.

