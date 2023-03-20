Jason DeWitt launches run for Louisiana State Representative District 25

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Jason DeWitt, a small business owner and retired first responder, launched his campaign for State Representative District 25.

The seat is being vacated by State Representative Lance Harris (R) due to term limits.

“District 25 is my home. I was born and raised right here in Rapides Parish. I’m the proud father of two and a grandfather to four. I’m fighting for a brighter future for our families, our parish, and our entire state. I had an entire career running towards trouble to help those that needed it most. Now, I have more to give in service to our families, and I’m determined to bring that leadership and experience to Baton Rouge.”