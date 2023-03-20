La. man pleads guilty after making threats to kill Fla. congresswoman

Jail
Jail(MGN)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALKER, La. (WAFB) - A man from Livingston Parish pled guilty after allegedly leaving a voice message threatening to kill a Florida congresswoman.

The United States Department of Justice announced Charles T. Germany, 52, of Walker, pleaded guilty before Chief Judge Shelly Dick to interstate transmission of a threat to injure another.

According to court documents, Germany knowingly placed a phone call from his home in Walker to a member of the House of Representatives in Florida.

During the call, he left a recorded voice message which was viewed by the member and their staff as a threat.

The incident was investigated by the United States Capitol Police, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office and prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Jennifer M. Kleinpeter with the assistance of Trial Attorney Kevin Nunnally of the Department of Justice’s Counterterrorism Section.

RELATED STORY
La. man accused of leaving voice message threatening to kill Fla. congresswoman

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On, March 5, 2023, a red super-duty Ford 4-door truck with black rims pulling a tandem axle...
Tractor stolen from Alexandria found in Grant Parish
Lee Street homicide
APD investigating Lee Street homicide
Jamaria Randle and Devin Brooks
SENTENCING: Deven Brooks’ mom says son had no clue ‘monsters’ like Jamaria Randle existed
Residents say backed up phone lines at the Office of Motor Vehicles has become a "nightmare".
Lawmakers to hear from OMV officials after residents claim “nightmare” issues with backed up phone lines
Traffic alert in Natchitoches Parish
NPSO: Traffic alert following Natchitoches Parish crash

Latest News

A police warrant signed over the weekend adds further clarity to the time spent between Nathan...
Police release new details about night Nathan Millard’s body was dumped
SENTENCING: Deven Brooks’ mom says son had no clue ‘monsters’ like Jamaria Randle existed
Mike Francis running for La. Secretary of State
Mike Francis running for Secretary of State
APD investigating Lee Street homicide