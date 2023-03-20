LSU AgCenter shares lawn crawfish control tip

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Crawfish can be a nuisance for Louisiana lawns, and with no chemical or insecticide designed to remove the pests, how do homeowners deal with them?

LSU AgCenter’s Mark Shirley demonstrates how to control crawfish in the lawn with a drain opener product called Lye.

One tablespoon poured into the burrowed-up dirt will get rid of crawfish, according to Shirley’s demonstration.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.