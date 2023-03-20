LSUA’s bullpen slams door against Jarvis Christian to complete series sweep

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Coming out of the bullpen, Brandon Noel had his best outing of the season throwing five innings of work, tallying eight strikeouts and giving up just one run as LSUA swept Jarvis Christian in a 5-2 win.

Noel entered the game in the fifth inning inheriting a bases-loaded situation with no outs. He proceeded to strike the next three batters out without giving up a run to get the Generals out of the situation

On the offensive end, LSUA took advantage of some early mistakes to get on the board. The Generals scored the first run of the game on a bases-loaded walk and then on an errant throw to second base, another run was able to cross the plate in the first inning.

Jordan Ardoin would go yard in the third inning on a two-run homerun to push the Generals’ lead to 4.

This was LSUA’s first three-game series sweep since opening weekend against Oklahoma City. The Generals will be on the road for the next eight games beginning Tuesday, March 21 against Northwestern State.

