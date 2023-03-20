LSUA’s bullpen slams door against Jarvis Christian to complete series sweep

Brandon Noel (17) struck out eight batters out of the bullpen to help LSUA sweep Jarvis...
Brandon Noel (17) struck out eight batters out of the bullpen to help LSUA sweep Jarvis Christian.(KALB)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 7:57 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Coming out of the bullpen, Brandon Noel had his best outing of the season throwing five innings of work, tallying eight strikeouts and giving up just one run as LSUA swept Jarvis Christian in a 5-2 win.

Noel entered the game in the fifth inning inheriting a bases-loaded situation with no outs. He proceeded to strike the next three batters out without giving up a run to get the Generals out of the situation

On the offensive end, LSUA took advantage of some early mistakes to get on the board. The Generals scored the first run of the game on a bases-loaded walk and then on an errant throw to second base, another run was able to cross the plate in the first inning.

Jordan Ardoin would go yard in the third inning on a two-run homerun to push the Generals’ lead to 4.

This was LSUA’s first three-game series sweep since opening weekend against Oklahoma City. The Generals will be on the road for the next eight games beginning Tuesday, March 21 against Northwestern State.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Residents say backed up phone lines at the Office of Motor Vehicles has become a "nightmare".
Lawmakers to hear from OMV officials after residents claim “nightmare” issues with backed up phone lines
On, March 5, 2023, a red super-duty Ford 4-door truck with black rims pulling a tandem axle...
Tractor stolen from Alexandria found in Grant Parish
Avoyelles aggravated assault investigation leads to arrest for illegal drugs
Since 1985 the festival has been a Louisiana staple, known to some as the Festival of Flowers.
36th annual Nursery Festival underway in Forest Hill
Samantha Alexander and her two daughters, Kayleigh and Skylar, drowned in the Gulf of Mexico on...
Obituaries released for Cameron Parish drowning victims

Latest News

Lamartiniere drove in four runs in LCU's 11-5 win over OLLU.
Early offense gives LCU series win over OLLU
LHSCA East-West All-Star Game: Top players in the state showcase their talent
LSUA scores 11 runs in the final three innings to run-rule Jarvis Christian
Late inning scoring spree gives LSUA run rule win over Jarvis Christian
LCU's Ju'Juan Franklin (12) hits homerun in win vs OLLU.
LCU splits DH with OLLU, remains in first in RRAC standings