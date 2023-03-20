LSUA’s Larry Cordaro stepping down as Generals’ coach after nine seasons

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - After nine seasons, LSUA head basketball coach Larry Cordaro has officially stepped down.

Cordaro was the first and only head coach in LSUA’s men’s basketball history helping the Generals become one of the premier basketball programs in the NAIA. In nine seasons, Cordaro compiled an overall record of 224-50, while also going 107-10 all-time at The Fort.

Under Cordaro, the Generals made eight NAIA Tournament appearances including a national championship birth in 2018.

“This was unbelievably tough,” said Cordaro. “Nine years in one place as the head coach. I wasn’t looking to go anywhere. I wanted to be right here forever in my mind at the time, but I feel like right now it’s time for me to see what God has next.”

Cordaro said he does not know where the next step of his coaching career will lead him, but said he does plan to be back on the court next season.

The school announced that LSUA’s Women’s Basketball Coach Billy Perkins will double duty and serve as the interim men’s basketball coach.

