LSUA’s Larry Cordaro stepping down as Generals’ coach after nine seasons

Larry Cordaro steps down as LSUA head basketball coach
Larry Cordaro steps down as LSUA head basketball coach(KALB)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - After nine seasons, LSUA head basketball coach Larry Cordaro has officially stepped down.

Cordaro was the first and only head coach in LSUA’s men’s basketball history helping the Generals become one of the premier basketball programs in the NAIA. In nine seasons, Cordaro compiled an overall record of 224-50, while also going 107-10 all-time at The Fort.

Under Cordaro, the Generals made eight NAIA Tournament appearances including a national championship birth in 2018.

“This was unbelievably tough,” said Cordaro. “Nine years in one place as the head coach. I wasn’t looking to go anywhere. I wanted to be right here forever in my mind at the time, but I feel like right now it’s time for me to see what God has next.”

Cordaro said he does not know where the next step of his coaching career will lead him, but said he does plan to be back on the court next season.

The school announced that LSUA’s Women’s Basketball Coach Billy Perkins will double duty and serve as the interim men’s basketball coach.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On, March 5, 2023, a red super-duty Ford 4-door truck with black rims pulling a tandem axle...
Tractor stolen from Alexandria found in Grant Parish
Residents say backed up phone lines at the Office of Motor Vehicles has become a "nightmare".
Lawmakers to hear from OMV officials after residents claim “nightmare” issues with backed up phone lines
Mike Pence speaking to members of the Philadelphia Baptist Church in Deville, La.
Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at Deville church service
Avoyelles aggravated assault investigation leads to arrest for illegal drugs
Since 1985 the festival has been a Louisiana staple, known to some as the Festival of Flowers.
36th annual Nursery Festival underway in Forest Hill

Latest News

NSU senior point guard DeMarcus Sharp
Demarcus Sharp, the Southland Conference Player of the Year, enters transfer portal
LSU forward Angel Reese (10)
Reese dominant in LSU’s 2nd round win over Michigan; Tigers advance to Sweet 16
Avoyelles Charter stops by to talk with the KALB Sports team about their magical season
The Avoyelles Charter Vikings join Sportsnite to talk about winning their first title in school history
Brandon Noel (17) struck out eight batters out of the bullpen to help LSUA sweep Jarvis...
LSUA’s bullpen slams door against Jarvis Christian to complete series sweep