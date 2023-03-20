Man from Evergreen killed in Avoyelles Parish crash

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A man from Evergreen, Louisiana was killed in a crash on Hwy 361 south of Hwy 362 on March 19 around 5 p.m.

According to Louisiana State Police, Ronald V. Turner, 76, was driving a 2012 Chevrolet Cruze south on Hwy 361 when his vehicle left the roadway, traveled down the ditch embankment and overturned on its roof.

Turner was wearing a seatbelt but sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Routine toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

