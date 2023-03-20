Mike Francis running for La. Secretary of State

BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - Crowley Republican Mike Francis, who recently won another six-year term on the Public Service Commission, has announced he will run against incumbent Kyle Ardoin for secretary of state.

In an interview with the Advocate, Francis said many clerks of court have asked him to run for the seat. He told the Advocate he wants to run the office in a “bottom-up” style that will support the clerks administering the elections.

Francis is retired from running an oil drilling firm in Louisiana. He said he will not step down from his job on the commission to run. Francis’ current term is not up until 2028.

Also with a bid for the seat is a Republican grocery store owner, Brandon Trosclair out of Ascension Parish.

The primary election for the race is on October 14.

