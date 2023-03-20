NPSO: Traffic alert following Natchitoches Parish crash

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KALB/LSP) - The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies, Louisiana State Police and Natchitoches Regional Medical Center EMS are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on La. Hwy 485 near Powhatan. The crash happened around 10:15 a.m. on Monday (March 20).

NPSO deputies said a 2001 Chevrolet pickup truck was traveling northbound on Hwy 485, when for reasons still under investigation, left the road on the left side. The vehicle went through a ditch, then a fence, striking a parked and unoccupied commercial vehicle parked at a business.

A passenger in the Chevrolet pickup truck was transported from the scene by EMS to a regional trauma center with non-life-threatening injuries. The scene remains active.

Troopers assigned to LSP Troop-E Alexandria are working the crash. If you are traveling through the area, drive carefully, avoid distractions and pay attention to the road while towing services remove the wreckage.

