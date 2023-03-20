NSU sharp shooter, Jamonta Black, becomes 4th Demons’ starter to put name in transfer portal

Ja’Monta Black
Ja’Monta Black(Chris Reich/NSU Photographic Services)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - Ja’Monta Black’s decision to enter the transfer portal means that four of five starters for Northwestern State from the SLC Tournament Championship have put their name in the portal.

Just eight days after former Demons’ Head Coach Corey Gipson accepted the job at Austin Peay State University, Demarcus Sharp, the conference player of the year, Hansel Enmanuel, Jalen Hampton and now Black are all in the portal.

Black was the Demons’ main threat behind the arc as he shattered the school record with 122 made threes this season. Black’s record-setting numbers had him ranked 4th in the country and first in the Southland Conference. Black, who followed Coach Gipson from Missouri State to Natchitoches, was second on the team in scoring at 15.4 ppg.

