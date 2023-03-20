Police release new details about night Nathan Millard’s body was dumped

A man previously arrested for using Nathan Millard’s debit card is now facing upgraded charges for improperly disposing of the Georgia businessman’s body.
By WAFB staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A police warrant signed on Sunday, March 19, added further clarity to the time spent between Nathan Millard and Derrick Perkins in the hours leading up to his death.

Investigators said Perkins allegedly wrapped Millard’s body in plastic and a large rug after the Georgia businessman accidentally overdosed in a house on E. Washington Street.

Nathan Millard is accidentally overdosed at a home on E. Washington Street, according to...
Nathan Millard is accidentally overdosed at a home on E. Washington Street, according to officials.(WAFB)

Perkins rode around the Baton Rouge area with Millard’s body in the trunk for two to four days until the odor got too bad, and he dumped the body on Ontario Street behind an abandoned funeral home, where it was later located on Monday, March 6, investigators explained.

Police said Nathan Millard, 42, was found dead Monday, March 6, around 3:34 a.m. in the 2900...
Police said Nathan Millard, 42, was found dead Monday, March 6, around 3:34 a.m. in the 2900 block of Scenic Hwy.(WAFB)

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, Perkins was arrested on Monday, March 20, for his involvement in improperly disposing of Millard’s body.

Derrick Perkins (left) and Nathan Millard (right)
Derrick Perkins (left) and Nathan Millard (right)(Baton Rouge Police Department)

RELATED: Man arrested in Nathan Millard case now accused of disposing of his body, officials say

According to the warrant, Millard was introduced to a known drug dealer in the area called “Stanka,” later identified as Perkins, by a man and a female prostitute. The two allegedly flagged down “Stanka” to give them a ride to go get high in south Baton Rouge, the warrant stated.

With an unidentified woman already in the car, “Stanka” agreed but needed to stop at a gas station for gas and two cups of ice, according to the warrant. Millard and the two people he was with went into the gas station, but Millard came out before them and got back into the vehicle, the warrant stated.

“Stanka” left the two people Millard was with, taking him to a home on E. Washington Street where he overdosed, added the warrant.

Nathan Millard is accidentally overdosed at a home on E. Washington Street, according to...
Nathan Millard is accidentally overdosed at a home on E. Washington Street, according to officials.(WAFB)

Perkins reportedly tried to alter the car and changed the license plate several times before burning it on March 13. Police found the burned car on Osceola Street less than a mile from where Millard’s body was found, according to the warrant.

Vehicle associated with Derrick Perkins
Vehicle associated with Derrick Perkins(Baton Rouge Police Department)
RELATED STORIES
BRPD clears air around ‘no foul play’ statement in Nathan Millard investigation
Family reveals Nathan Millard autopsy findings; police say ‘no foul play’ suspected
Body of missing Ga. man found in Baton Rouge, family confirms; BRPD investigating
Ga. family speaks out after man disappears in Baton Rouge; wallet found, new photos released

Perkins arrest report can be viewed below. Parts of the document were redacted by police.

Derrick Perkins Arrest Warrant by Bria Gremillion on Scribd

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On, March 5, 2023, a red super-duty Ford 4-door truck with black rims pulling a tandem axle...
Tractor stolen from Alexandria found in Grant Parish
Residents say backed up phone lines at the Office of Motor Vehicles has become a "nightmare".
Lawmakers to hear from OMV officials after residents claim “nightmare” issues with backed up phone lines
Mike Pence speaking to members of the Philadelphia Baptist Church in Deville, La.
Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at Deville church service
Avoyelles aggravated assault investigation leads to arrest for illegal drugs
Since 1985 the festival has been a Louisiana staple, known to some as the Festival of Flowers.
36th annual Nursery Festival underway in Forest Hill

Latest News

CLHC logo
Central Louisiana Homeless Coalition names new Executive Director
Snap Benefits
Louisiana selected for new SNAP contactless mobile payment option
Larry Cordaro steps down as LSUA head basketball coach
LSUA’s Larry Cordaro stepping down as Generals’ coach after nine seasons
Jamaria Randle and Devin Brooks
SENTENCING: Deven Brooks’ mom says son had no clue ‘monsters’ like Jamaria Randle existed