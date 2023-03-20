Public help wanted in locating missing Tioga teen

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help locating a runaway juvenile from Tioga, Za’Nayla Martin.

Za’ Nayla is a 15-year-old Black female. She has brown eyes and black hair, is five feet tall and weighs 110 pounds. She was last seen on March 19 at approximately 8 p.m. while at her residence on Linda Drive in the Tioga area. She was last seen wearing a gray Journey Church hoodie and blue jeans.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Za’Nayla, please contact Detective Sgt. Jeremy Sharp 318-641-6000 or Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Main Office 318-473-6700.

