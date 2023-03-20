Public help wanted in locating missing Tioga teen

Za’Nayla Martin
Za’Nayla Martin(Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help locating a runaway juvenile from Tioga, Za’Nayla Martin.

Za’ Nayla is a 15-year-old Black female. She has brown eyes and black hair, is five feet tall and weighs 110 pounds. She was last seen on March 19 at approximately 8 p.m. while at her residence on Linda Drive in the Tioga area. She was last seen wearing a gray Journey Church hoodie and blue jeans.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Za’Nayla, please contact Detective Sgt. Jeremy Sharp 318-641-6000 or Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Main Office 318-473-6700.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On, March 5, 2023, a red super-duty Ford 4-door truck with black rims pulling a tandem axle...
Tractor stolen from Alexandria found in Grant Parish
Lee Street homicide
APD investigating Lee Street homicide
Jamaria Randle and Devin Brooks
SENTENCING: Deven Brooks’ mom says son had no clue ‘monsters’ like Jamaria Randle existed
Residents say backed up phone lines at the Office of Motor Vehicles has become a "nightmare".
Lawmakers to hear from OMV officials after residents claim “nightmare” issues with backed up phone lines
Traffic alert in Natchitoches Parish
NPSO: Traffic alert following Natchitoches Parish crash

Latest News

Pineville man, teen girl die in house fire
The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office has shared that a large tree is down on Louisiana...
Tree down, blocking roadway on La HWY 6
Jason DeWitt
Jason DeWitt launches run for Louisiana State Representative District 25
Aaron Shelby Stewart
Pineville man sentenced for Feb. 2022 rape at local bar