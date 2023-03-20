From Tiger to Wildcat: Makenzie Myers signs with LCU

(KALB)
By Elijah Nixon
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, La. (KALB) - Makenzie Myers will join the LCU Wildcat’s softball team next year.

Myers is still in her senior year with the Montgomery Tigers. She has been named first-team third baseman in 2021 and 2022.

She bats an average of .445 and has 17 homeruns along with 201 RBIs.

Myers is looking to add to her stat line and trophy case as she finishes her senior year.

