Tree down, blocking roadway on La HWY 6
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office has shared that a large tree is down on Louisiana Highway 6 West at the Natchitoches-Sabine Parish line.
The road is blocked. LADOTD is responding.
If you are traveling through the area, expect a delay or use an alternate route.
Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.
Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.