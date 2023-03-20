Tree down, blocking roadway on La HWY 6

The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office has shared that a large tree is down on Louisiana...
The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office has shared that a large tree is down on Louisiana Highway 6 West at the Natchitoches-Sabine Parish line.(Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office has shared that a large tree is down on Louisiana Highway 6 West at the Natchitoches-Sabine Parish line.

The road is blocked. LADOTD is responding.

If you are traveling through the area, expect a delay or use an alternate route.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On, March 5, 2023, a red super-duty Ford 4-door truck with black rims pulling a tandem axle...
Tractor stolen from Alexandria found in Grant Parish
Lee Street homicide
APD investigating Lee Street homicide
Jamaria Randle and Devin Brooks
SENTENCING: Deven Brooks’ mom says son had no clue ‘monsters’ like Jamaria Randle existed
Residents say backed up phone lines at the Office of Motor Vehicles has become a "nightmare".
Lawmakers to hear from OMV officials after residents claim “nightmare” issues with backed up phone lines
Traffic alert in Natchitoches Parish
NPSO: Traffic alert following Natchitoches Parish crash

Latest News

APD investigating Lee Street homicide
Pineville man, teen girl die in house fire
Za’Nayla Martin
Public help wanted in locating missing Tioga teen
Jason DeWitt
Jason DeWitt launches run for Louisiana State Representative District 25