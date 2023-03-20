Tree down, blocking roadway on La HWY 6

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office has shared that a large tree is down on Louisiana Highway 6 West at the Natchitoches-Sabine Parish line.

The road is blocked. LADOTD is responding.

If you are traveling through the area, expect a delay or use an alternate route.

