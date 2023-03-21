Active shooter preparedness training being conducted throughout Louisiana this week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The Louisiana Education Department is sponsoring active shooter training that’s designed to prepare early childhood educators, not scare them. No live or simulated ammunition is used.

The first session will be held Tuesday evening in Shreveport. Other sessions are scheduled this week in Alexandria, Lake Charles, Lafayette, New Orleans and Baton Rouge.

There were 647 mass shootings in the U.S. in 2022, down slightly from 693 in 2021. And there already have been 79 mass shootings this year.

“We believe that it’s essential for those working in early childhood education to be prepared for any eventuality,” said Andrew Roszak, executive director of the Institute for Childhood Preparedness, which is conducting the training. “Our trainings are designed to empower early childhood professionals with the tools and resources they need to keep children safe in the event of an emergency.”

Tune in to KSLA News 12 @ 4, when Roszak joins us live in the studio to discuss the importance of this training.

The institute says it’s the only organization offering specially developed active shooter preparedness training that caters to early childhood educators, the workforce charged with caring for children ages 0-5, our youngest and most vulnerable population.

“The institute’s instructors are award-winning first responders with extensive experience in both early childhood education and emergency response. They are dedicated to providing personalized, evidence-based training to early childhood professionals with a focus on those caring for infants and toddlers,” says a statement from the organization.

The training provides tools to help childcare professionals develop an individualized active shooter emergency plan. A range of topics also will be covered, including threat assessment, emergency planning and active shooter response. Participants will have the opportunity to practice emergency procedures in a controlled environment and receive feedback from experienced trainers.

ACTIVE SHOOTER PREPAREDNESS TRAINING SESSIONS

Shreveport March 21 6-9 p.m. NSU Nursing School, 1800 Elizabeth Ave.

Alexandria March 22 2-5 p.m. Rapides Parish School Board Media Center, 502 Beauregard St.

Lake Charles March 23 3-6 p.m. JFK Elementary School, 2001 Russell St.

Lafayette March 24 2:30-5:30 p.m. 6101 Johnson St.

New Orleans March 24 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Gretna Library meeting room, 102 Willow Drive in Gretna

Baton Rouge March 25 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. 11300 Greenwell Springs Road



ACTIVE SHOOTER TABLETOP SESSIONS

Monroe March 22 11 a.m.-2 p.m. The Children’s Coalition, 117 Hall St.

Lake Charles March 24 3-6 p.m. JFK Elementary School, 2001 Russell St.

New Orleans March 25 1:30-4:30 p.m. Gretna Library meeting room, 102 Willow Drive in Gretna

Baton Rouge March 25 1-4 p.m. 11300 Greenwell Springs Road



Tabletop sessions are for owners, directors and others with decision-making authority. They are designed to strengthen problem-solving abilities, identify resources and forge working relationships between different organizations and entities.

LEARN MORE ...

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.