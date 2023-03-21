Alexandria City Council set to discuss report card on Mayor Roy’s 100-day plan

(KALB)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria City Council is set to hear more about the city’s report card following Mayor Jacques Roy’s first 100 days back in office.

Last week, we reported on the city’s future plans following those 100 days to address the biggest needs in Alexandria, including public safety.

Starting in just a few weeks, the city stated that they will begin a series of 10 focus groups ranging on topics from neighborhoods to the court system, to our youth and education and even a section on policing and the media.

The city reported that the professionally-led focus groups are scheduled to start in April and conclude with a community summit wrap-up in the summer.

Last week, after receiving this report, we reached out to the city with a list of follow-up questions, including how many people would be invited to participate and who would be included in the focus groups, but have yet to receive a response yet.

We will have updates from the meeting later this evening.

