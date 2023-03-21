Alexandria mayor confirms chief change at APD

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria Mayor Jacques Roy has announced that there will be a police chief change at the Alexandria Police Department and a new chief at the Alexandria Fire Department.

Mayor Roy made this announcement during the city council’s meeting on March 21.

However, the mayor did not elaborate on the reasoning behind the change.

Ronney Howard currently serves as the chief for APD. The city’s current interim fire chief is Curtis Beauregard, who was put in place after former chief Larry King left back in December of 2021.

