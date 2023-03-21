Colfax man arrested for theft at Pineville Walmart; high-speed chase through Ball

Walmart via MGN
Walmart via MGN(Walmart)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - A Colfax man was arrested on Monday (March 20) for allegedly shoplifting in Pineville and leading police on a high-speed chase through Ball.

According to the Pineville Police Department (PPD), a shoplifter was reported at the Walmart on Monroe Highway around 7 p.m. and was attempting to leave. An officer arrived and found Rickey Meredith, 42, of Colfax, speeding through the parking lot in a Silver Ford Fusion.

Meredith drove onto Hwy 165 (Monroe Highway), entering Ball at high speeds, swerving between lanes. Once he reached the 7000 block of the highway, he turned around and drove back towards Pineville. He crossed a median and drove onto oncoming traffic, causing multiple vehicles to swerve to prevent accidents.

Once he reached the red traffic light in the 3400 block of Hwy 165, Meredith collided with two other vehicles, causing his vehicle to overturn. Officers detained Meredith without further incident.

Meredith was transported by Acadian Ambulance to a local hospital for injuries sustained in the accident and was later released and booked into Rapides Parish Detention Center for flight from an officer and theft < $1,000.

