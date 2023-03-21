East Beauregard High teacher resigns after sexual misconduct arrest

(Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 1:39 PM CDT
DeRidder, La. (KPLC) - An East Beauregard High School teacher and coach has resigned after being accused of having sex with a student.

Collin Ryan Corbett, 25, of Merryville, was arrested Monday on one count of misdemeanor prohibited sexual conduct between an educator and student. He was released that evening on $5,000 bond.

Corbett was placed on administrative leave with pay on Friday, March 17, according to Beauregard Parish School Board officials. Following his arrest, he resigned from the school as of 1 p.m. Tuesday.

We are expecting additional details about the case from the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Tuesday. This story will be updated with more information when it is available.

