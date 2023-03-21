LSUA Generals on the hunt for next head coach

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - One day after Larry Cordaro stepped down as the head coach of the LSUA General’s basketball team and many are still left shocked.

Cordaro has won over 200 games in his nine-year stint. He has been in eight NAIA tournaments, including making it to the championship game back in 2018.

Last year was not his best year, going 18-11 and missing out on the tournament for the first time during his time with the Generals. The expectation to get back on track with him at the helm faded away after the news broke that he is leaving LSUA.

Athletic Director Tyler Unsicker said this move surprised him.

“When Larry decided to step down, I was surprised,” said Unsicker. “But sometimes you get into a situation, and you accomplish so many great things that maybe it was time for a change, and you want to continue to grow in your career.”

They have candidates who are ready to lead the charge for the Generals. Unsicker still wants to keep the same foundation that was built over the last few years of the program.

“It’s not easy to come in and have the success he had when you start from scratch,” said Unsicker. “There will not be many changes to what he has started. We just want to continue to build on that.”

