Moss Bluff boy rolls to fame as viral video featured on America’s Funniest Home Videos

Moss Bluff, LA (KPLC) - It’s been almost a year since a Moss Bluff boy rolled his way to fame during his t-ball game. In that time, the viral video has made its way across the nation delighting viewers with his unique way of getting to home plate.

Jasper Myers was three years old when he decided running to home plate during his Moss Bluff Reds game just wasn’t for him. Instead, he got down and rolled to home in a game that took his team to the championship, which they later won.

Now four years old, Jasper has been featured on ESPN, The Today Show, and even America’s Funniest Home Videos.

While Jasper’s video didn’t win, he was still thrilled that the whole nation got to see his signature roll.

His mother, Rebeka, says the video has been getting consistently picked up by different platforms over the year and that it feels great that it’s bringing so much joy, “My son has brought laughter in so many people’s homes just by being himself...no coaching of doing that, no one telling him, no idea that he spoke of. He just did it.”

Jasper certainly agrees saying he’s thrilled that he’s made so many people smile, “I was as excited as eating cake.”

Rebecka says she has no idea what kind of acrobatics Jasper might try out this year but he’ll be playing t-ball once again on the Nationals team.

