NSU’s starting five enters transfer portal on same day

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - In just a matter of a few hours, the entire Northwestern State men’s basketball starting five that took the court less than two weeks ago in the Southland Conference Tournament Championship game has entered their names into the transfer portal.

Demarcus Sharp, Hansel Enmanuel, Ja’Monta Black, Jalen Hampton and Isaac Haney were all reported to be in the transfer portal within a few hours of each other.

This starting five helped lead the Demons to the best record in a decade in Natchitoches and was just a few made shots away from clinching a spot in the NCAA Tournament. Northwestern State (22-11) fell to Texas A&M Corpus-Christi 75-71 in the championship game.

Just a few days after the season ended, first-year head coach Corey Gipson announced he would be resigning from NSU and taking the head coaching position at Austin Peay State University, where he played and coached as an assistant. Sharp, the Southland Conference Player of the Year, Black and Haney transferred to Northwestern State prior to the 2022-2023 season to follow Coach Gipson. Hampton and Enmanuel were incoming freshmen.

While it has not been announced where those players will end up, several could wind up at Austin Peay under Coach Gipson.

NSU has eight players total in the transfer portal. The other three players include Jordan Wilmore, Reggie Hill and Dayne Prim.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.