Rapides library board to discuss collection policies, reconsiderations

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Library Board of Control is holding its first meeting since the attorney general’s office released its protecting innocence report.

The report was created to address ongoing concerns in public libraries across the state regarding content for minors. The Rapides Parish system is included in those libraries with ongoing debates.

At the January meeting, the board of control decided to seek legal advice from the AG on how to address debate over its collection development policy.

At tonight’s meeting, the board will discuss the formation of a policies and reconsideration committee, which would be designated to oversee the policies that help develop materials put into circulation, as well as the process of taking up requests for reconsideration of certain materials.

We will have updates from the meeting later this evening.

