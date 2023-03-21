Rapides library board tables discussion on Policies and Reconsideration Committee

(KALB)
By Alena Noakes
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Library Board has tabled discussion about forming a Policies and Reconsideration Committee, pending legislation in the upcoming legislative session.

That legislation is SB7, filed by State Senator Heather Cloud.

Tuesday’s meeting was the first since the attorney general’s office released its protecting innocence report. The report was created to address ongoing concerns in public libraries across the state regarding content for minors. The Rapides Parish system is included in those libraries with ongoing debates.

At the January meeting, the board of control decided to seek legal advice from the AG on how to address debate over its collection development policy. The Policies and Reconsideration Committee would be designated to oversee the policies that help develop materials put into circulation, as well as the process of taking up requests for reconsideration of certain materials.

