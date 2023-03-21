Rapides School Board to discuss ‘Better Facilities’ advisory council, school uniforms

(KALB)
By Bennett Roland Jr.
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish School Board will address two hot-button issues at tonight’s committee meetings.

One item on the agenda is connected to RPSB’s “Better Facilities” strategic plan, which would combine Phoenix Magnet and Rapides Academy with Bolton High School and would also see the eventual close of Alma Redwine and Horseshoe Drive elementaries. That plan was delayed after dozens showed up in opposition to the proposal at the school board’s meeting earlier this month. Instead, the board opted to establish an advisory council for the plan. Tonight’s meeting will determine the next steps to form that council.

Also, after receiving community feedback on a proposal that would potentially change or do away with school uniforms in the district, the board will present the results of its survey.

Stay with your local station as we learn more from the meeting later in the evening.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamaria Randle and Devin Brooks
SENTENCING: Deven Brooks’ mom says son had no clue ‘monsters’ like Jamaria Randle existed
Lee Street homicide
APD investigating Lee Street homicide
A man and a teenage girl died in a house fire in Pineville.
Pineville man, teen girl die in house fire
Walmart via MGN
Colfax man arrested for theft at Pineville Walmart; high-speed chase through Ball
Aaron Shelby Stewart
Pineville man sentenced for Feb. 2022 rape at local bar

Latest News

Rapides library board to discuss collection policies, reconsiderations
Corbett has been removed from the staff directory on the East Beauregard High School website.
East Beauregard High teacher resigns after sexual misconduct arrest
Alexandria City Council set to discuss report card on Mayor Roy’s 100-day plan
Early childhood educators are charged with caring for children ages 0-5, our youngest and most...
Active shooter preparedness training being conducted throughout Louisiana this week