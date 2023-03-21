Rapides School Board to discuss ‘Better Facilities’ advisory council, school uniforms

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish School Board will address two hot-button issues at tonight’s committee meetings.

One item on the agenda is connected to RPSB’s “Better Facilities” strategic plan, which would combine Phoenix Magnet and Rapides Academy with Bolton High School and would also see the eventual close of Alma Redwine and Horseshoe Drive elementaries. That plan was delayed after dozens showed up in opposition to the proposal at the school board’s meeting earlier this month. Instead, the board opted to establish an advisory council for the plan. Tonight’s meeting will determine the next steps to form that council.

Also, after receiving community feedback on a proposal that would potentially change or do away with school uniforms in the district, the board will present the results of its survey.



