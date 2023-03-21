Rosepine comes up short on the diamond against Sulphur

ROSEPINE, La. (KALB) - The Rosepine Eagles fell short against Sulphur, 16-6.

The Eagles managed to get on the board first in the first inning, but the Golden Tors went on a run, scoring 11 runs in the second inning.

Rosepine tried to make a run later in the ball game, but it was too late.

The Eagles fall to 4-6 on the season.

