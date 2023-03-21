RPSO looking for missing teen

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in finding a runaway teen, Reagan Tomlin.

Reagan is described as a 17-year-old white female with brown eyes and brown hair. She is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 125 pounds.

Reagan was last seen on March 20, 2023. According to reports, she left her residence on Downs Lane in the middle of the night.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Reagan, please contact Detective Edrick Coleman at 318-473-6727 or Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Main Office at 318-473-6700.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.