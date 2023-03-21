RPSO looking for missing teen

Reagan Tomlin
Reagan Tomlin(RPSO)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in finding a runaway teen, Reagan Tomlin.

Reagan is described as a 17-year-old white female with brown eyes and brown hair. She is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 125 pounds.

Reagan was last seen on March 20, 2023. According to reports, she left her residence on Downs Lane in the middle of the night.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Reagan, please contact Detective Edrick Coleman at 318-473-6727 or Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Main Office at 318-473-6700.

