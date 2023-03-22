Arrests made for deadly Lee Street shooting

Lee Street
Lee Street(KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Two people have been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting that happened on Lee Street in Alexandria on March 19.

The Alexandria Police Department confirms that Kenneth Ray Sears, 34, and Nicole Slaughter, 41, have each been charged with one count of second-degree murder. Both are from Alexandria.

To recap, on March 19 around 7 p.m., APD was called out to the area of Lee Street and Bank Drive following a report of gunshots. Upon arrival, officers found Eric Dewayne Perry, 43, of Alexandria, on the ground near the intersection. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is currently an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6416 or APD Dispatch at (318) 441-6559.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of Cenla at (318) 443-7867.  The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward. Crime Stoppers is a private non-profit organization, not a law enforcement agency.

