Former Alexandria YMCA back on the market

Outside of the former YMCA on Turner Street in Alexandria, La.
Outside of the former YMCA on Turner Street in Alexandria, La.(Credit: KALB)
By Alex Orenczuk
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A former YWCA-turned-recreation center has been returned to the market with a $375,000 asking price.

The YWCA purchased the building, located at 1831 Turner Street, in 2014, then sold it to a private buyer in 2021 where it operated as the “Snac Wellness and Event Centre”.

The 22,000-square-foot building comes with two swimming pools, a full basketball court, weight-lifting equipment, an event room and an office.

In 2022, swimming lessons and other events were being held at the facility, and the building is still available to rent while on the market. Real estate agent Keldrick Hall said the ideal buyer is someone who can keep the facility open as a recreation center for city youth.

“It’s a great building that a lot of people who grew up in Alexandria frequented and joined. It’s an awesome facility for people who want to give back to the community, who want to work out, who want to swim, who want to do aerobics, dance or just want to get healthy.”

For more information on the property, CLICK HERE.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walmart via MGN
Colfax man arrested for theft at Pineville Walmart; high-speed chase through Ball
APD Chief Ronney Howard and Alexandria Mayor Jacques Roy
Alexandria mayor confirms chief change at APD
Louisiana State Police - Troop D has confirmed that the case involving the 2022 disappearance...
State Police confirm Ella Goodie homicide case now in the hands of the Calcasieu DA
RPSO: Missing teen located
RPSB: Major change made to ‘Better Facilities’ plan, school uniforms also discussed

Latest News

Camp Beauregard in Pineville, La.
Names under consideration released for Camp Beauregard redesignation
Daulton Andrews and Miguel Guajardo Jr.
3 arrested, 2 wanted following New Llano shooting
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell addresses the media Wednesday (March 22), one day after the...
Defiant Cantrell calls Vappie investigation ‘witch hunt,’ says recall threat ‘in the rear-view mirror’
Authorities are working to identify the source of a chlorine leak in Westlake on March 22, 2023.
UPDATE: Shelter in place lifted following chlorine leak from BioLab