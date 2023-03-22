Former Alexandria YMCA back on the market

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A former YWCA-turned-recreation center has been returned to the market with a $375,000 asking price.

The YWCA purchased the building, located at 1831 Turner Street, in 2014, then sold it to a private buyer in 2021 where it operated as the “Snac Wellness and Event Centre”.

The 22,000-square-foot building comes with two swimming pools, a full basketball court, weight-lifting equipment, an event room and an office.

In 2022, swimming lessons and other events were being held at the facility, and the building is still available to rent while on the market. Real estate agent Keldrick Hall said the ideal buyer is someone who can keep the facility open as a recreation center for city youth.

“It’s a great building that a lot of people who grew up in Alexandria frequented and joined. It’s an awesome facility for people who want to give back to the community, who want to work out, who want to swim, who want to do aerobics, dance or just want to get healthy.”

