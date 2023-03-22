Ja’Monta Black, Demons’ single season 3 point leader, transfers to Austin Peay

Ja’Monta Black
Ja’Monta Black(Chris Reich/NSU Photographic Services)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 11:41 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - Just one day after Northwestern State’s Ja’Monta Black entered his name into the transfer portal, he announced on social media he has committed to Austin Peay, following his former head coach Corey Gipson.

Black will once again be joining Coach Gipson on the court at their third school in three years. Prior to this season in Natchitoches, Black was a three-year starter at Missouri State with Gipson.

In his only season in Natchitoches, Black rewrote the record books from beyond the arc. In the Demons’ Jan. 26 win against Houston Christian, Black tied NSU’s single-game record with nine 3-pointers. In the same game, he set the single-season record for threes which he would wind up shattering finishing the season with 122 made shots from behind the arc.

Black’s 122 3-pointers ranked 4th nationally in Division I.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walmart via MGN
Colfax man arrested for theft at Pineville Walmart; high-speed chase through Ball
Jamaria Randle and Devin Brooks
SENTENCING: Deven Brooks’ mom says son had no clue ‘monsters’ like Jamaria Randle existed
A man and a teenage girl died in a house fire in Pineville.
Pineville man, teen girl die in house fire
Lee Street homicide
APD investigating Lee Street homicide
Aaron Shelby Stewart
Pineville man sentenced for Feb. 2022 rape at local bar

Latest News

REPORT: NSU hires new basketball coach
Michael Dattalo slides in with one of his two doubles in the Demons’ 12-3 win against...
Demons break out early, cruise past LSU-Alexandria
NSU New Coach
REPORT: NSU hires new basketball coach
Larry Cordaro
LSUA Generals on the hunt for next head coach