Ja’Monta Black, Demons’ single season 3 point leader, transfers to Austin Peay

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - Just one day after Northwestern State’s Ja’Monta Black entered his name into the transfer portal, he announced on social media he has committed to Austin Peay, following his former head coach Corey Gipson.

Black will once again be joining Coach Gipson on the court at their third school in three years. Prior to this season in Natchitoches, Black was a three-year starter at Missouri State with Gipson.

In his only season in Natchitoches, Black rewrote the record books from beyond the arc. In the Demons’ Jan. 26 win against Houston Christian, Black tied NSU’s single-game record with nine 3-pointers. In the same game, he set the single-season record for threes which he would wind up shattering finishing the season with 122 made shots from behind the arc.

Black’s 122 3-pointers ranked 4th nationally in Division I.

