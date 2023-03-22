REPORT: NSU hires new basketball coach

Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 9:57 PM CDT
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - After what was a commotion of a day for Northwestern State University on Monday, with their entire starting five entering the transfer portal, the school has found some stability. Reports say the Demons have hired Tallahassee Community College Coach Rick Cabrera as their next head coach.

Rick Cabrera is in just his second season as the head coach down at the junior college level but is leading one of the best programs in the country as his Eagles are currently 29-5 on the season and are coming off a win yesterday in the first round of the NJCAA championships.

Tallahassee Community College is scheduled to play on March 22 in the second round.

Before his time at the junior college level, Cabrera spent the last 13 seasons as a Division I assistant, most recently at Arkansas State.

