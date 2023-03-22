Shelter in place ordered following chlorine leak from BioLab

Westlake, LA (KPLC) - A shelter-in-place has been issued in a one-mile radius from the Westlake exit after a chlorine leak from BioLab.

I-10 has been shut down eastbound and westbound. Traffic is being diverted to 210 at both I-10 interchanges.

A visible vapor cloud could be seen in the area this morning, and air monitors confirmed chlorine in the air, state police said.

Authorities were unsure of the source of the leak and were searching the area around BioLab.

Sgt. James Anderson, with state police, said officials have now confirmed the leak is coming from BioLab.

State police emergency technicians are inside the plant.

Phillips 66 has said that it has ordered the evacuation of contractors and non-essential personnel due to an offsite release. They say they have received several reports of eye and nose irritation along with a chorine smell. Phillips 66 spokeswoman Megan Hartman said the release is not coming from Phillips 66.

RULES FOR SHELTER IN PLACE

STEP 1 - GO INSIDE When inside stay inside until informed that it is safe to leave. This is more likely to be only a few hours, rather than a day or more. If your children are in school, their protection will be provided by school officials.

STEP 2 - SHUT DOORS AND WINDOWS Keep the contaminated air on the outside.

STEP 3 - TURN OFF HEATING, COOLING, OR VENTILATION SYSTEMS such as central units, window and attic fans. All of these systems bring in air from the outside.

STEP 4 - TUNE IN FOR INFORMATION Stay tuned to local media outlets to keep you informed.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.