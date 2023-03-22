Zion sidelined for two more weeks, cleared to return to practice

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson during the second half of an NBA basketball game...
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at Madison Square Garden in New York. The Knicks won 128-106. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)(Mary Altaffer | AP)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Following a re-evaluation of his right hamstring strain, Zion Williamson has been cleared to return to on-court activities at practice, the Pelicans announced Wednesday (March 22).

Zion will get to practice for two weeks before a re-evaluation to determine if he can suit up for games.

Between Wednesday and this two-week check-up on April 5, the Pelicans have eight games including an April 5 matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies.

After April 5, there are only two regular season games remaining.

Depending on how the re-evluation goes, there is a chance Williamson could make an appearance at the end of the regular season or early in the postseason, should the Pelicans secure a spot, but he would likely be heavily restricted after a multi-month absence.

Williamson, 22, was averaging 26 points, 7 rebounds and 4.6 assists a game before the injury sidelined him.

In a separate announcement Wednesday, the team announced that Jose Alvarado will likely not return before the end of the regular season.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walmart via MGN
Colfax man arrested for theft at Pineville Walmart; high-speed chase through Ball
Louisiana State Police - Troop D has confirmed that the case involving the 2022 disappearance...
State Police confirm Ella Goodie homicide case now in the hands of the Calcasieu DA
APD Chief Ronney Howard and Alexandria Mayor Jacques Roy
Alexandria mayor confirms chief change at APD
RPSO: Missing teen located
RPSB: Major change made to ‘Better Facilities’ plan, school uniforms also discussed

Latest News

Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) shoots over the double team of Pelicans forward Larry Nance...
Lakers rout listless Pelicans, 123-108, after leading by 35 at half
New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) drives to the basket against New York Knicks guard...
Knicks rout Pelicans while honoring 1973 championship squad
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) reacts after being fouled on a 3-point play in...
Zion’s career high 43 points propel Pelicans over Timberwolves
Former LSUA basketball manager working in Charlotte Hornets’ front office