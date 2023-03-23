2 women wanted in connection with Nathan Millard case

Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are asking for the public’s help in searching for two women in connection of Nathan Millard
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are asking for the public’s help in searching for two women in connection with the disappearance of Nathan Millard.

According to BRPD, Tabbetha Barner has an active warrant for prostitution and failure to seek assistance. Tiffany Guidry has an active arrest warrant for unlawful disposal of human remains, prostitution and failure to seek assistance.

Tiffany Guidry.
Tiffany Guidry.(Baton Rouge Police Department)
Tabbeth Barber.
Tabbeth Barber.(Baton Rouge Police Department)

Anyone who has information on Barner and Guidry whereabouts are urged to contact the Armed Robbery Division at (225) 389-3866 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jo’Quarious O. Davis
Alexandria police make arrest for Llewellyn Dr. homicide
Kenneth Ray Sears and Nicole Slaughter
Arrests made for deadly Lee Street shooting
Camp Beauregard in Pineville, La.
Names under consideration released for Camp Beauregard redesignation
BioLab chlorine Leak causes shelter-in-place
Chlorine leak from BioLab causes shelter-in-place
APD Chief Ronney Howard and Alexandria Mayor Jacques Roy
Alexandria mayor confirms chief change at APD

Latest News

Alexandria Police Chief Ronney Howard transitioning to new role, city says - clipped version
La. Dept. of Wildlife and Fisheries bring whooping crane home
La. whooping crane returned home
New Orleans Spring Festivals &amp; Major Events Schedule
2023 New Orleans Spring Festival Schedule
Tomeu Vadell was one of six executives who worked for Houston-based Citgo when they were lured...
Oil exec held for 5 years in Venezuela sues Citgo for $100M