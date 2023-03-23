Alexandria police make arrest for Llewellyn Dr. homicide

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department has arrested a man for his alleged connection with a deadly shooting that happened on Llewellyn Drive on the night of March 21.

APD has reported that Jo’Quarious O. Davis, 20, of Alexandria, has been charged with one count of second-degree murder.

Around 7:33 p.m. on March 21, APD was called out to the area of Llewellyn Drive and Laccasine Drive due to reports of gunshots. Upon arrival, they found Zareyah Armstead, 19, of Alexandria, on the ground. She was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Davis was taken into custody by APD on Culpepper Road on March 22. His bond is $1,000,000, according to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6416 or APD Dispatch at (318) 441-6559.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of Cenla at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward. Crime Stoppers is a private non-profit organization, not a law enforcement agency.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.