Amber Alert issued for missing Texas teen in danger

Police in Azle, Texas, requested an Amber Alert for Aubree Trainer, a 13-year-old girl believed...
Police in Azle, Texas, requested an Amber Alert for Aubree Trainer, a 13-year-old girl believed to have been abducted.(MissingKids.org)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Officials issued an Amber Alert in Texas on Thursday for a missing 13-year-old girl.

The Azle Police Department said it is searching for Aubree Trainer, described as 5-foot-4 and 103 pounds with brown hair, green eyes. She was last seen wearing hair in a bun, glasses, wearing a black T-shirt depicting Tupac, tie-dyed pants and white stride shoes.

The suspect is driving a white panel van with an unknown license plate number. The van was last seen at the 1000 block of Boyd Road in Azle at approximately 7:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

Law enforcement officials believe the child is in grave or immediate danger.

Anyone with information regarding the abduction was urged to contact the Azle Police Department at 817-444-3221 or call 911.

