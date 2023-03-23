County firefighter dies after training exercise

Bartow County firefighter Matthew Smith has died from complications during a training exercise.
Bartow County firefighter Matthew Smith has died from complications during a training exercise.(Bartow County)
By Talgat Almanov and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. (WGCL/Gray News) - A Georgia firefighter has died after a training exercise.

According to Bartow County Fire and Emergency Services, firefighter Matthew Smith died Tuesday afternoon after suffering a medical episode during a training exercise last Thursday.

The department stated that it is with heavy hearts that it shares the news of the passing of one of its own.

“Please keep the Smith family and our department in your prayers during this difficult time,” the department shared.

Funeral arrangements for Smith were not immediately released.

Officials did not say how long Smith worked for Bartow County.

Copyright 2023 WGCL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walmart via MGN
Colfax man arrested for theft at Pineville Walmart; high-speed chase through Ball
Kenneth Ray Sears and Nicole Slaughter
Arrests made for deadly Lee Street shooting
APD Chief Ronney Howard and Alexandria Mayor Jacques Roy
Alexandria mayor confirms chief change at APD
RPSO: Missing teen located
Louisiana State Police - Troop D has confirmed that the case involving the 2022 disappearance...
State Police confirm Ella Goodie homicide case now in the hands of the Calcasieu DA

Latest News

A dog who was found in a crate by a dumpster has died.
Emaciated dog found abandoned in crate near dumpster dies
‘Three Sisters’ staged reading to highlight Tunica-Biloxi tribe
FILE - Actress Lindsay Lohan appears at the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2023 fashion show in...
Lindsay Lohan, other celebs settle with SEC over crypto case
Denver police responded to reports of a shooting at East High School on Wednesday, March 22,...
Police find vehicle of Denver school shooting suspect