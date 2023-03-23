LCU Homeschool Preview Day to be held March 28

PINEVILLE, La. - Louisiana Christian University will host a Homeschool Preview Day Tuesday, March 28, for any homeschool student interested in attending in the fall.

Registration begins at 8:30 a.m., and the event runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Renee Melder, executive director of Enrollment Management, said this will differ from the traditional Preview Day.

“Students will be able to sit in a class of their choosing, attend Chapel, have lunch and meet with professors in their area of interest,” she said.

President Dr. Rick Brewer will speak to students, along with representatives from financial aid and student development.

“Louisiana Christian University is a tremendous place for students who have been homeschooled to flourish academically and spiritually,” Brewer said. “Most of our leading student scholars on campus are students who were blessed to have been homeschooled. And, we have numerous homeschool alums who are achieving great things as Marketplace Missionaries worldwide.”

For more information or to register visit the LCU Preview Day web page.

