Understanding new tax laws in Louisiana

(KGNS)
By Tyler Englander
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Some Louisiana tax filers may be seeing a larger than usual tax bill.

A Constitutional Amendment passed by voters in 2021 eliminating a federal income tax deduction took effect for the first time in 2022.

“Now, without that, you see your tax liability for state increase,” Meghan O’Boyle, Accounting and Tax In-Charge at Allen, Green, and Williamson in Monroe, told KNOE. “People are having a higher tax balance for the state, and some people who previously did not owe anything, do owe a state income tax.”

Previously, filers could subtract the amount they paid in federal income tax from their total income, thus bringing down the amount they paid in state income tax.

“For the higher income individuals or for people who previously paid enough in, they are seeing a little bit of a jump in their state tax,” explained O’Boyle.

O’Boyle said the changes will have less of an effect on lower-income individuals because they pay less in federal income taxes.

“It’s just significantly smaller typically,” said O’Boyle. “You still had the decision, but the effect just wasn’t as big.”

It is important to note, state income tax rates were reduced as part of the amendment in 2021, which does reduce the amount a person has to pay.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walmart via MGN
Colfax man arrested for theft at Pineville Walmart; high-speed chase through Ball
Kenneth Ray Sears and Nicole Slaughter
Arrests made for deadly Lee Street shooting
APD Chief Ronney Howard and Alexandria Mayor Jacques Roy
Alexandria mayor confirms chief change at APD
RPSO: Missing teen located
Louisiana State Police - Troop D has confirmed that the case involving the 2022 disappearance...
State Police confirm Ella Goodie homicide case now in the hands of the Calcasieu DA

Latest News

Jo’Quarious O. Davis
Alexandria police make arrest for Llewellyn Dr. homicide
Alexandria police make arrest for Llewellyn Dr. homicide
KALB spoke with APD Chief Ronney Howard about the lack of information being published by the...
APD Chief Ronney Howard has NOT formally submitted resignation letter, civil service board says
What's next for Alexandria's police chief position?
The Tunica-Biloxi reservation is the set of a play highlighting family connection and heritage.
‘Three Sisters’ staged reading to highlight Tunica-Biloxi tribe