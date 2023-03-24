Alex River Fete 2023 details released

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Thursday, March 23, the City of Alexandria made its official announcement for Alex River Fete 2023 with a block party-style event, giving everyone a sneak peek at what is in store this year.

Tonya Corley, Director of Community Services with the city, said we can expect all the things that have made the fete special over the years, such as Indie Village, The Beer Garden, Kids Fete and awesome musical performances. We will even see the return of Cenla-Bration, which the city has not seen in a very long time.

Alex River Fete 2023 will run from May 4 through May 6.

