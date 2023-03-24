Arrests made in Pineville 4-wheeler, side-by-side thefts

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office has made arrests in relation to the theft of an ATV and a side-by-side in the Pineville area.

RPSO has reported that Jason William Fowler, of Pollock, has been charged with theft of a motor vehicle with a value between $5,000 and $25,000, theft of a motor vehicle with a value between $1,000 and $5,000 and criminal conspiracy. Also, Ryan Tylor McGlothlin, of Pineville, has been charged with theft of a motor vehicle with a value between $5,000 and $25,000 and criminal conspiracy.

On Feb. 1, RPSO responded to a side-by-side theft on Kings Drive in Pineville. Suspects were not able to be identified at the time, however, RPSO detectives were able to compare the facts of the case to an ATV theft case on Sherwood Drive in Pineville that happened two days prior. After some further investigation, Fowler and McGlothlin were named as suspects.

Fowler was taken into custody without incident by the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office on March 1 and is currently awaiting extradition to Rapides Parish. McGlothlin was taken into custody without incident by RPSO on March 23. He is being held on a probation violation in the Rapides Parish Detection Center.

Anyone with additional information on these crimes is asked to contact Detective Matt Dauzat with the Criminal Investigations Division-Tioga Substation at 318-641-6010.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of Cenla at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward. Crime Stoppers is a private non-profit organization, not a law enforcement agency.

