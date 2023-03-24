Demarcus Sharp, SLC Player of the Year, becomes 4th NSU player to transfer to Austin Peay

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - The Southland Conference Player of the Year, Demarcus Sharp, entered his name in the transfer portal along with many other Demons.

After hearing from multiple Power Five schools, Sharp announced on social media that he has decided to continue his career at Austin Peay, following former Demons’ Head Coach Corey Gipson.

Never A Wrong Move ❤️🤝🏾 We Coming For Everybody!! FAM FIRST!! pic.twitter.com/Epwm5zaeyx — D. Bucketsss 1️⃣🎋 (@demarcussharp24) March 24, 2023

Three schools, in three years, Sharp will be joining Gipson once again.

In his only season wearing an NSU jersey, Sharp earned many accolades, winning Mid-Major Conference Player of the Week, College Insider’s Lou Henson National Player of the Week and Southland Conference Player of the Week after multiple career-high games.

Sharp averaged 19.5 points per game, along with five assists and five rebounds per game. In the Demons’ Feb. 25 matchup against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, Sharp scored a career-high 40 points.

