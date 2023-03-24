Derrick Stafford citing 2021 SCOTUS ruling in request for new trial

MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - Friday (March 24) was the first step in what will be a process of considering whether or not former Ward 2 City Marshal Derrick Stafford will be granted a new trial.

Stafford is currently serving time for the shooting death of six-year-old Jeremy Mardis, and the shooting of his father, Chris Few in November of 2015.

Now the key to this case and why he’s asking for a new trial is because Stafford was convicted by a split jury in a 10-2 verdict in March of 2017.

But, the US Supreme Court changed the law impacting non-unanimous jury verdicts in 2021, putting his case in the spotlight.

His post conviction attorney is now citing that Supreme Court decision as one of the reasons behind asking for a new trial.

Judge Bennett on Friday heard arguments from Stafford’s defense and the attorney generals office.

Ultimately, he brought into question what he calls “fundamental fairness” — pointing both the defense and AG’s office in the direction of a similar case called State v. Charles Mayeaux, Jr.

In that case, Mayeaux’s conviction was just months apart from Stafford’s, an appeal was filed, and due to the Supreme Court decision he was granted a new trial.

Judge Bennet did not make a ruling on Friday. He’s giving counsel until July 17 to submit their arguments. Then 30 days to respond. Judge Bennett will then start the process of considering a ruling.

