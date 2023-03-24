Free tablets and internet are coming to Rapides Parish students

The following has been provided by the Rapides Parish School Board:

Public Wireless, in participation with the Rapides Parish School Board and Director of C&R Mentors Pastor Clarence Reed, is providing free tablets and unlimited internet access to thousands of students within the Rapides Parish School System.

With Public Wireless, students in Rapides Parish are eligible for a free-no-cost internet and tablet program called Affordable Connectivity. With the Affordable Connectivity Program, students can receive a 10.1-inch-high definition tablet, which includes free-no-cost 4G LTE monthly internet service. Students can connect to the internet with a premium device, which will allow the students to maintain the ability to complete class assignments from anywhere.

“We understand that broadband and technology capabilities within households have been a major issue within Rapides Parish for a while,” said Superintendent of Rapides Parish Schools Jeff Powell. “With the Affordable Connectivity Program through Public Wireless, we are able to help supply free tablets and high-speed internet services for our students and families of the Rapides Parish School System. Our goal is to give every child an equal opportunity to succeed in our education system and the ability to have reliable internet and technology is one way to achieve that goal. With this program through Public Wireless, we can help show the world that Rapides Parish is truly better together.”

Most Rapides Parish students qualify for this program because Rapides Parish participates in the Community Eligibility Program, which allows the nation’s highest-poverty schools and districts to serve breakfast and lunch at no cost to all enrolled students without collecting household applications.

“The Affordable Connectivity Program will cover over 20,000 students with a tablet free of charge and unlimited internet access through AT&T service, and I can’t wait to see the results of this program,” said Reed.

A student must be registered via an online application. For a student to register, visit https://publicwireless.jotform.com/Kris/rapides-parrish-schools or for more information about the program, visit https://share.synthesia.io/165291f4-1e5a-44d9-9b0e-a9db05f6e26d.

“I’m truly excited for Rapides Parish students to participate in this program,” said Retired Dallas Cowboy and Coordinator for Affordable Connectivity Program Through Public Wireless.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.