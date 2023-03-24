LSU pulls off dramatic win over Utah to advance to Elite 8

LSU's Angel Reese (10) celebrates the team's win over Utah in a Sweet 16 college basketball...
LSU's Angel Reese (10) celebrates the team's win over Utah in a Sweet 16 college basketball game of the women's NCAA Tournament in Greenville, S.C., Friday, March 24, 2023.(Mic Smith | AP)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WAFB) - The No. 3 seed LSU Tigers pulled off a dramatic win over the No. 2 seed Utah Utes in the Sweet 16 on Friday, March 24.

LSU (31-3) defeated Utah (27-5) 66-63 advancing to the Elite 8 for the first time since 2007-2008.

Jacques Doucet went into the LSU women's basketball locker room to interview players after the Tigers beat Utah to advance to Elite 8.

LaDaziah Williams finished with a season-high 24 points while shooting 78% from the floor she also grabbed six rebounds and added two steals and a block while Angel Reese picked up her 31st double-double of the season and finished with 17 points and 12 rebounds.

LSU will face the No. 9 seed Miami on Sunday, March 26.

