RADE unit makes drug, firearm bust on Olive Street in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Area Drug Enforcement Unit has made two arrests in a drug and firearm bust that occurred on Olive Street in Alexandria.

The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office said Christopher Ray Sherman, 40, of Alexandria, has been charged with:

Possession of CDS II 2-28 grams

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Illegal carrying of a firearm with drugs

Convicted felon in possession of a firearm

Unlawful use or possession of body armor

Possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number

Probation Violation

Also, Justin Leron Sherman, 35, of Alexandria, was charged with a parole violation.

RADE said in early March they started to receive complaints about the selling of illegal drugs and possession of illegal weapons on Olive Street. Christopher was identified as a suspect. Due to his violent arrest history, RADE said it requested the assistance of the Alexandria Police Department’s Special Response Team to execute a search warrant at this home.

On March 23, that warrant was executed. Christopher and Justin were both found in the home and were detained without incident. A search followed and RADE said it located meth, a pistol and a bulletproof vest in what was identified as Christopher’s bedroom. A Mac-10 firearm was located under a sofa cushion in the living room.

Christopher is currently on parole for an arrest last year in which he pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Justin is also on parole for a previous felony-related conviction and is prohibited from possessing a firearm. Both were arrested and booked for parole violations.

RADE’s investigation is still ongoing, and the unit encourages the public to continue to send anonymous tips through its Facebook page.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of Cenla at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward. Crime Stoppers is a private non-profit organization, not a law enforcement agency.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.