APD looking for Friday night shooting suspect

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is looking for a suspect involved in a Friday, March 24, shooting in the Webster Street area.

APD said 23-year-old Delmonte Dreon Zone, of Alexandria, is wanted for one count of attempted second-degree murder and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Police said around 11:20 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the 2100 block of Webster Street, where they discovered a 25-year-old man who had been shot laying near the door of a home. The man was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening wounds.

If anyone has any information about this incident, contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6416, or APD Dispatch (318) 441-6559.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of Cenla at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward at www.p3tips.com/community/mobile/

