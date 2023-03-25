APD looking for Friday night shooting suspect

Delmonte Dreon Zone
Delmonte Dreon Zone(APD)
By Alex Orenczuk
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is looking for a suspect involved in a Friday, March 24, shooting in the Webster Street area.

APD said 23-year-old Delmonte Dreon Zone, of Alexandria, is wanted for one count of attempted second-degree murder and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Police said around 11:20 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the 2100 block of Webster Street, where they discovered a 25-year-old man who had been shot laying near the door of a home. The man was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening wounds.

If anyone has any information about this incident, contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6416, or APD Dispatch (318) 441-6559.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of Cenla at (318) 443-7867.  The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward at www.p3tips.com/community/mobile/

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Mastin, an Ascension Parish government employee, has been terminated and arrested after...
GRAPHIC: Louisiana worker terminated after relieving himself in water supply
RADE unit makes drug, firearm bust on Olive Street in Alexandria
Arrests made in Pineville 4-wheeler, side-by-side thefts
Derrick Stafford
Derrick Stafford citing 2021 SCOTUS ruling in request for new trial
Jacques Roy Interaction 3232023
Alexandria Mayor disputes reports on APD Police Chief change

Latest News

Northwood Lena Gators parade
Northwood Lena Gators parade
City of Alexandria
City of Alexandria announces ‘Project RESTOR’ update
Louisiana Association of Broadcasters awards KALB with prestigious honors
KALB's Sports team featuring Dylan Domangue, Mary Margaret Ellison and Elijah Nixon were...
Louisiana Association of Broadcasters awards KALB with prestigious honors